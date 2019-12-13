3.43 RUB
Member of European Parliament criminally prosecuted for telling about mass burials of refugees near Belarusian border
In March 2023, Janina Ochojska, a member of the European Parliament from Poland, said on the air of local radio that there could be mass burials of refugees - at least 300 people - near the Belarusian border. Their relatives are looking for them through humanitarian organizations in Poland. And in one of the periods, groups of foresters from all over the country were summoned to the border, and as the human rights activist claims, not to help the forest.
Janina Ochojska, Polish deputy to the European Parliament:
There are many more victims of this border. They are in some kind of mass grave. They just collected the bodies so that there was no evidence. At the moment we are talking about almost 300 dead. There was a moment when foresters from all over the country were summoned. Why?
It must be said that such a statement by the MEP did not leave the authorities indifferent - a criminal case was opened against Ochojska, accusing her of slander.
