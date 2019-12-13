PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

About 200 companies from 7 countries present their achievements at energy forum in Minsk

The energy forum continues in Minsk. About 200 hundred companies from 7 countries are presenting their achievements. The program includes international specialized exhibitions as well as roundtables on the development of nuclear energy. The electricity consumption in Belarus has already increased by almost 2 billion kWh since the beginning of the year. The main share is accounted for by the real sector.

Digital technologies are being actively implemented in the Belarusian energy system. All gas systems have been digitized with over 65 thousand kilometers of networks. As a result, the labor productivity increases, operating costs decrease, and dispatchers can promptly respond to the malfunctions.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All