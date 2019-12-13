3.42 RUB
Number of flights from Minsk to Moscow to increase this week
From today, Belavia increases the number of flights on the route Minsk - Moscow - Minsk to three per week. They will fly to Domodedovo Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Aeroflot also intends to increase the frequency of these flights. From October 25, the planes from Minsk to Moscow and back will fly on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Railway and road passenger traffic between Russia and Belarus are still closed.
