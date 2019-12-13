Latvian Ministry of Culture allocates 300 thousand euros to shoot film about glorification of Nazism

The glorification of Nazism is in full swing in Latvia. The Ministry of Culture has allocated 300 thousand euros for the shooting of a film about a certain Ernest Laumanis. He was known for his resistance to Soviet army, as well as the fact that he was awarded an "honorary Wehrmacht" award for bravery. Laumanis also had many other "exploits". In particular, he was a member of the Latvian SS Legion and participated in the battles for Leningrad, of course, from the German side. At the beginning of the war he voluntarily joined the Latvian Self-Defense units, which were the main driving force behind the "final solution of the Jewish question." Laumanis spent 10 years in camps after the war for mass murder of civilians. It turns out that no matter how hard the crisis rages in the country, there will always be money in Latvia's budget to tear down Soviet monuments and glorify the Nazis.