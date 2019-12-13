3.42 RUB
Humanitarian aid delivered to border - women and children first to receive it
Humanitarian aid has arrived at the border. Women and children are going to receive it in the first place. The kits contain various foodstuffs: bread, confectionery, canned meat. The delivery was organized, people have lined up and are waiting patiently. The food was provided by public organizations and associations and was taken to the border by partial Belarusians.
