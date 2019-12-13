PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Humanitarian aid delivered to border - women and children first to receive it

Humanitarian aid has arrived at the border. Women and children are going to receive it in the first place. The kits contain various foodstuffs: bread, confectionery, canned meat. The delivery was organized, people have lined up and are waiting patiently. The food was provided by public organizations and associations and was taken to the border by partial Belarusians.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All