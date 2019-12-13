3.42 RUB
Humanitarian aid from Belarusians arrive at border
We continue to monitor the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. After yesterday's visit of our President, the people are inspired by optimism. Today, refugees in the camp are writing lists of what they need. All the requests and questions will be passed through volunteers and border guards in 24 hours. Another lot of aid from Belarusians has also arrived.
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
