Humanitarian aid from Belarusians arrive at border

We continue to monitor the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. After yesterday's visit of our President, the people are inspired by optimism. Today, refugees in the camp are writing lists of what they need. All the requests and questions will be passed through volunteers and border guards in 24 hours. Another lot of aid from Belarusians has also arrived.

