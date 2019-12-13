First batch of Sputnik V produced in Belarus delivered to Grodno Azot

Vaccination of the population continues in Belarus. Increasingly, vaccination stations are organized at enterprises and institutions. Thus, the first batch of Sputnik V, produced in Belarus, was delivered to Grodno Azot. According to doctors, 210 doses are enough for the next two weeks, then the supplies will be replenished. Vaccinations are given to everyone, the registration at the enterprise was opened a few months ago. Today there are more than 500 people on the list.