EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

First batch of Sputnik V produced in Belarus delivered to Grodno Azot

Vaccination of the population continues in Belarus. Increasingly, vaccination stations are organized at enterprises and institutions. Thus, the first batch of Sputnik V, produced in Belarus, was delivered to Grodno Azot. According to doctors, 210 doses are enough for the next two weeks, then the supplies will be replenished. Vaccinations are given to everyone, the registration at the enterprise was opened a few months ago. Today there are more than 500 people on the list.

We conducted a survey among the employees. About 650 people have already expressed a desire to get vaccinated. I think that this figure will grow more and more every day.
Viktor Zhegzdrin, head physician of the medical and sanitary unit of JSC Grodno Azot

The risk of coronavirus infection will be reduced, as doctors plan to vaccinate more than 60% of Grodno Azot workers.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All