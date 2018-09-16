3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
H.O.G. Rally in Minsk brings together more than 6 thousand bikers from 17 countries
The motor party closed the season of biking fans. The H.O.G. Rally gathered more than 6 thousand bikers fr om 17 countries. The biggest delegation is traditionally from Russia, and some participants traveled to our country from Saudi Arabia, India, and China.
By the way, the participants of the motor-parade were provided a visa-free entry. The motor column passed through the picturesque places towards the Sports Palace, wh ere the main festivities took place. And all of this was accompanied by popular music bands. Next year the international biker team will open the spring season.
President
All
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Politics
All
Society
All
Development of new forms and methods of countering modern threats discussed in Minsk
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All