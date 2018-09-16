H.O.G. Rally in Minsk brings together more than 6 thousand bikers from 17 countries

The motor party closed the season of biking fans. The H.O.G. Rally gathered more than 6 thousand bikers fr om 17 countries. The biggest delegation is traditionally from Russia, and some participants traveled to our country from Saudi Arabia, India, and China.

By the way, the participants of the motor-parade were provided a visa-free entry. The motor column passed through the picturesque places towards the Sports Palace, wh ere the main festivities took place. And all of this was accompanied by popular music bands. Next year the international biker team will open the spring season.