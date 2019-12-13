3.42 RUB
Three times more money planned for import-substituting projects in Belarus
Real technological sovereignty under sanctions is a strategic task for the government. The innovation fund planned three times more funds than last year for import-substituting projects. The strategic task now, in the conditions of sanctions means real technological sovereignty. Prime Minister noted. New high-tech production facilities are being opened just for the money of the fund. Last year 60 innovative projects were launched.
Sergei Shlychkov, Chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology of Belarus:
“In 2023, 7 projects put equipment into operation, more than 10 projects reached their design capacity and 6 projects were fully completed and recognized as efficient. The volume of realized products amounted to 3 billion rubles, of which 1.2 billion - export.”
But behind these pluses, one of the problematic minuses remains unresolved - the financing of digitalization activities. The utilization of local funds, taking into account the costs of digitalization, is about 75%.
