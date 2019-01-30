Achievements discussed at Ministry of Health council

By the way, last year almost 95 thousand Belarusians were born. And infant mortality is reduced to record levels in the entire history of observation.

A pilot project has been launched in Belarus to create the patient’s profiles on the outpatient clinic’s sites. There you can create your account and see your medical history. The online service has already been launched in two outpatient clinics of Minsk. IT continues to be implemented in various medical centers. There is a growing demand for telemedicine counseling. Patients from regional hospitals are actively communicating with experts from Minsk medical centers.