Achievements discussed at Ministry of Health council
By the way, last year almost 95 thousand Belarusians were born. And infant mortality is reduced to record levels in the entire history of observation.
A pilot project has been launched in Belarus to create the patient’s profiles on the outpatient clinic’s sites. There you can create your account and see your medical history. The online service has already been launched in two outpatient clinics of Minsk. IT continues to be implemented in various medical centers. There is a growing demand for telemedicine counseling. Patients from regional hospitals are actively communicating with experts from Minsk medical centers.
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
