Temperature changes are a big danger not only for drivers but also for pedestrians. Since the beginning of the year, over 200 people have got under the wheels in the Belarusian capital; in slippery weather, sad statistics increase. These days, the traffic police control pedestrian crossings, areas near schools and kindergartens, difficult road sections. Inspectors talk to pedestrians, present thematic brochures and souvenirs, and recommend the use of reflective elements. Flicker increases visibility.



Inspectors also remind pedestrians and drivers of traffic rules and advise on how to cross the carriageway in winter.

