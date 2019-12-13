Dying Iraqi citizen found with traces of torture at Belarusian-Polish border line

The Polish regime intensifies border lawlessness. Several migrant victims were found just this weekend. And once again Warsaw demonstrates "Fascist methods" and "throwing out" of refugees literally abusing those who seek a quiet life. An hour ago, there appeared a video of a refugee who was tortured by Polish security forces. An unconscious Iraqi citizen was found on the border with signs of torture and a certificate from a hospital in Bialystok. The refugee was in a coma. Belarusian physicians managed to bring him back to life. A foreigner was found unconscious on September 21 in Svisloch District on the line of the Belarusian-Polish border.

Law enforcers of neighboring countries use new tactics to illegally expel refugees

At the same time, the Polish law enforcers were nonchalantly watching what was happening. First, our border guards took the refugee to the outpost, and then the ambulance took him to Svisloch hospital. The medics determined that the man had obvious signs of beating and hypothermia. A passport of an Iraqi citizen and a negative PCR-test of a Polish medical establishment were found in the pocket of a foreigner, which confirms the administrative procedures in the Polish territory.