Summer school of journalism to open at international media forum

Today is the second day of the international media forum in Brest. Journalists and media experts from 25 countries gathered there: the USA, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Russia and China. The Belarusian media forum is held for the 14th time. And for the first time they decided to hold it outside the capital. The program is rich. The task is to exchange experience and find solutions to problems.



Today a summer school of journalism will open at the international forum. Master classes from media experts from Belarus and Russia will be held.