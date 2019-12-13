3.41 RUB
Belarus to present more than 30 domestic health resorts and clinics at International Exhibition "Medicine and Health - 2023".
Medical and health tourism, rehabilitation and aesthetic cosmetology. The international exhibition "Medicine and Health" opened in Minsk. The platform united professionals from different countries - a total of 70 participants from Belarus, Russia, Turkey, Hungary, the Netherlands and Iran. They offer equipment, pharmaceuticals, furniture, clothes and tools for medical institutions.
More than 30 Belarusian health resorts and clinics will present their health improvement, treatment and rehabilitation programs. Representatives of Georgia, Azerbaijan and the Arab Emirates will visit Belarus to exchange experience and conclude contracts
