EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarus Health Care 2021 showcases medical products and services from 15 countries

Belarus Health Care 2021 International Exhibition has opened in the Football Manege in Minsk. 150 exhibitors displayed medical products of 15 countries-manufacturers. (Belarus, Korea, the United States, Hungary, Germany, Russia and others). Stands are dedicated to pharmacy, surgery, cosmetics and products to prevent COVID infection. The programme includes discussion of topical health issues, presentations and seminars. The exhibition will last until May 20.

There is also a vaccination centre for COVID located near the entrance. Anyone can get vaccinated with the Russian drug Sputnik V.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All