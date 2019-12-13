3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus Health Care 2021 showcases medical products and services from 15 countries
Belarus Health Care 2021 International Exhibition has opened in the Football Manege in Minsk. 150 exhibitors displayed medical products of 15 countries-manufacturers. (Belarus, Korea, the United States, Hungary, Germany, Russia and others). Stands are dedicated to pharmacy, surgery, cosmetics and products to prevent COVID infection. The programme includes discussion of topical health issues, presentations and seminars. The exhibition will last until May 20.
There is also a vaccination centre for COVID located near the entrance. Anyone can get vaccinated with the Russian drug Sputnik V.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All