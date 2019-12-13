Rallies in support of President attended by thousands of people

Thousands of people, company employees, young people have gathered in the center of Mogilev for a peaceful rally. These people are tired of swinging the Belarusian state. The rallies are peaceful and independent. They are attended by call of the heart, not by instigation of foreign telegrams. These people understand how much has been done during the years of formation of Belarus. And they don't want to lose it.



The state flag was carried by young people, representatives of the Federation of Trade Unions, employees of the enterprises. Thousands of people are not going to just give up the country.



The rallies in support of the President are also held in small towns, in particular, in Starye Dorogi. Now our correspondents are providing online broadcasts from peaceful rallies.



