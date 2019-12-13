New crew led by Oleg Novitsky arrives at ISS

Gagarin spacecraft with a new crew successfully connected with the International Space Station. Soyuz aircraft set off from Baikonur in the morning. Roscosmos astronauts went to the ISS. Our compatriot Oleg Novitsky and his colleague Peter Dubrov, as well as NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei are among them. The ship is launched on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the flight into orbit of the world's first astronaut Yuri Gagarin. Oleg Novitsky became the commander of the 65th expedition to the International Space Station. The mission will last 191 days. According to the plan, the astronauts should conduct about 50 scientific experiments and perform several spacewalks.