Dialogue with head of DNR takes place at youth forum in Rostov
Youth forum in Rostov is coming to an end. The second day has come to an end. Today there was a dialog with the head of the DNR. Guys asked about the situation on the front, Kursk.
Belarus - Donbass: interaction
Roman Shpakov was 10 years old when the war started. Now he is the head of the press service of one of the centers in the DNR, and 2 years ago he volunteered to go to the front.
Roman Shpakov, head of the press service of the Resource Center for Volunteerism Support in the DNR:
“I worked as an artilleryman, carried out combat missions in the Avdeevka direction, in the Maryinka direction, all the hottest spots there. Well, how could I stay aside. I'm a volunteer, I helped people who live with us. I helped families.”
Everyone's stories can be collected in one book and shown to the world. But the Belarusian guys admit that they are reluctant to talk about what is happening in Donetsk. On the contrary, they tell what they do in their free time, what sport they like or what new project they have invented
