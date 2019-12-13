MPs pass 11 new bills

The week saw hot work in the Oval Hall: deputies and senators opened the spring session with more than a dozen of new bills.



There are issues that cannot wait. The lessons of last year showed that we need to clearly define the legal framework for the new challenges we had to face. Who could have thought that the personal data of thousands of our citizens would be shared? Who could have thought that threats would become a part of not only professional, but also personal life? Fakes, extremism, Nazi ideas, calls for strikes and mass unrest - the members of parliament are ready to fight the destructive trends by means of law.



The main thing is to prevent the glorification of Nazism. It is not necessary to explain that such ideas cannot be tolerated, especially today, when the value of peace is growing.



