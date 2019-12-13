Belteleradiocompany and Belarusian Academy of Communications reach new level of cooperation

Senior university students have training in the technical directorate of our media holding, and in this year Belteleradiocompany provided the Academy with an entire television studio for educational purposes. Very soon the future television engineers will start training with the new equipment. The curriculum for the new TV specialty is also under development.



Belteleradiocompany is interested in young professionals. About five thousand students study at the Communications Academy. Engineers and technicians for television and radio are trained at the Faculty of Engineering and Communication Technology. The Academy of Communications also has its own news training television studio.



At the multimedia center, students learn the basics of TV broadcasting and get acquainted with professional equipment. In just a couple of days, the first digital television classes will begin.



In the next 2 years, thanks to cooperation with BT, a new profession,"television engineer", may appear in the Academy of Communications.



