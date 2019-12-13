3.41 RUB
Belarus has an average of 10 schoolchildren per 1 teacher
The teachers of Belarus are about to celebrate their professional holiday. The Teachers' Day traditionally falls on the first Sunday of October.
In total, there are 105 thousand teachers in our country, who teach more than a million children. There are 2,900 institutions of general secondary education in Belarus. There are 10 schoolchildren per one teacher on average in the country.
In addition, 49 higher educational institutions and 229 colleges have been opened in the country.
Women more often choose the profession of a teacher - 82% of the total number of teachers. Women, as a rule, teach languages and literature, chemistry, biology. Popular subjects among male teachers are pre-conscription and medical training, physical education, labor training, physics, history and other social disciplines.
