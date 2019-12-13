3.42 RUB
Maps of Minsk sights appear at bus stops
The maps indicate the cultural places that can be visited at a discount. There are about 60 of them: museums, theaters, and cafes. The reduced price is valid for 3 years from the date of purchase of a special guest card. The action applies to museums, cafes and restaurants, car rental and even medical facilities. The cost of the card ranges from 8 to 70 rubles.
A guest card allows saving time while traveling and visit more than a thousand cultural and entertainment places.
