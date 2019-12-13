Flower laid at monument to Belarusians killed in Afghanistan on Island of Tears in Minsk

Flowers were laid at the monument to Belarusians killed in Afghanistan on the Island of Tears in Minsk to honor the memory of the fallen and give homage to those, who are alive.



A chapel was opened here 24 years ago. And for many people, the military and relatives of the victims, it became a tradition to gather on the Island of Tears on August 3. The monument itself is a symbol of heroism and courage of the Belarusians who took part in the Afghan campaign. And this is more than 32 thousand Belarusian soldiers. 771 of them never returned to their native land.



