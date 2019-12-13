Pedagogical forum in Grodno discusses promising approaches to education

118 000 pupils will go to school in Grodno region in the new academic year. 317 schools will open their doors for children. More than 800 young professionals will join the teaching staff. Prospective approaches in education were discussed on August 27 in the regional center during the traditional pedagogical forum.



Teachers and experts discussed the issues of readiness for the school year and innovations in the education system in an open dialogue format.



Requirements for student achievement will also become stricter, including changes in how grades are assigned for a quarter and a year. Certain requirements will also appear for enrollment in specialized tenth grades.



