International conference to be held at Minsk Ecclesiastical Academy and Academy of Sciences on June 9

The 1030th anniversary of the Orthodox Church in Belarus is one of the central events in the Year of Historical Memory. And on this occasion, a number of scientific events are planned. Today, an international conference will be held at the Minsk Ecclesiastical Academy and the Academy of Sciences. The discussion topics date back to the origins of the spread of Orthodoxy in our lands and address the current issues, for example, Church-State relations, Orthodoxy, Culture and Education. The participants will also visit an archaeological exhibition dedicated to the history of the Orthodox Church in the Belarusian lands and a performance by the choir of the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Minsk.