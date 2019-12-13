Joint strategic exercises "Zapad-2021" start at training grounds of Belarus and Russia

The opening ceremony was held in Brest Region at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground, together with the military personnel of two countries, representatives of the of the CSTO Collective Rapid Deployment Forces take part in the maneuvers. The military-political situation in the world and in the CSTO area of responsibility is becoming tenser. The unstable situation in Afghanistan and the difficult situation in the east of Ukraine are forcing the organizers of the maneuvers to develop an exercise plan based on real conditions, taking into account the armed conflicts of recent years. Like other maneuvers in the territory of Belarus, "Zapad-2021" is of purely defensive nature and aimed at demonstrating the strength of relations between Belarus and Russia, as well as developing the positive dynamics of integration processes.