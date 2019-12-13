3.43 RUB
Joint strategic exercises "Zapad-2021" start at training grounds of Belarus and Russia
The opening ceremony was held in Brest Region at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground, together with the military personnel of two countries, representatives of the of the CSTO Collective Rapid Deployment Forces take part in the maneuvers. The military-political situation in the world and in the CSTO area of responsibility is becoming tenser. The unstable situation in Afghanistan and the difficult situation in the east of Ukraine are forcing the organizers of the maneuvers to develop an exercise plan based on real conditions, taking into account the armed conflicts of recent years. Like other maneuvers in the territory of Belarus, "Zapad-2021" is of purely defensive nature and aimed at demonstrating the strength of relations between Belarus and Russia, as well as developing the positive dynamics of integration processes.
The first stage of the maneuvers will begin tomorrow. The Obuz-Lesnovsky, Domanovsky, Ruzhansky and Brestsky training grounds will be used to work out the tasks in the territory of Belarus. And 9 polygons in Russia will be involved. Traditionally, during the exercise, they study the possibilities of new and modernized models of weapons and military equipment.
