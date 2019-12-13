PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Joint counter terrorist exercise of Belarus and China starts at Brestsky training ground

Belarus and China are strengthening cooperation in the military sphere. Today, the joint exercises began at the Brestsky firing range. The counter terrorist training is called "Attacking Falcon". At certain stages of the maneuvers, the military will act together. The most difficult part of the exercise is practicing combat operations in a populated area and at night.

Vadim Denisenko, Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus:

We had a break in the anti-terrorist training, and it was decided to hold the training. It is now the turn of the Republic of Belarus to take it. The situation in the world is complicated now. Having learned new forms, we will practice these methods.

The day before, the Central House of Officers hosted talks on the organization of the training process, as well as improvement of the training system in military educational institutions of Belarus and China.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All