Military exercise "Interaction-2021" held at Harbmaidon training ground in south of Tajikistan

The CSTO CRRF group defeated a conventional enemy in southern Tajikistan. The military exercise "Interaction-2021" took place at the Harbmaidon training ground. More than 200 servicemen from Belarus took part in the exercise. These are units of the 103rd Airborne Brigade, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergencies.

The place for the "Interaction-2021" is only 25 kilometers away from the Tajik-Afghan border. After the withdrawal of American troops, the situation remains unstable, which could threaten the security of all CSTO member states. These are drug and arms trafficking, as well as the terrorist groups’ penetration from Central Asian countries into Russia and Belarus.

According to the legend of the "Interaction-2021" exercise, columns of militants are trying to break through from Afghanistan to Tajikistan. To protect the borders of the member states, the CSTO countries unite to find and destroy a common enemy. All types of troops are involved: aviation, artillery, communications, infantry and intelligence.

The migration crisis, external pressures from the West on Russia and Belarus, the increase of NATO’s military contingent at our borders, sanctions have not improved the international situation. The President of Belarus spoke about that at the CSTO Summit in Dushanbe, just before the exercises. According to Alexander Lukashenko, the principles and norms of international law are grossly ignored, and the boundaries of regional instability are expanding.

Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan refugees are the number one problem in the world today. People are fleeing the war to those countries that have been building Western democracy on their homeland for decades and then abounded the asylum seekers. In fact, these countries rooted the migration crisis.

Despite the fact that Belarus is geographically far from the countries of Central Asia and does not border Afghanistan, our country will follow the agreed common position within the CSTO. The geopolitical situation and security of our countries depend on the actions of the Organization today.