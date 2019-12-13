3.42 RUB
National team gets ready for international "Tank Biathlon" at training ground in Brest Region
The crews are mastering their skills in overcoming obstacles and firing from combat vehicles. At the end of the training, four best crews will represent the armed forces at the military forum.
There were qualifying competitions between military units and units of the commanders. A lot of people wanted to perform in the "tank biathlon" competition. This is, first of all, the prestige of our state, and the prestige of the military unit. Everyone probably wants to show their country, and to perform under the national flag is always prestigious. But as for competition, our servicemen are all good, all conscientious, the team has an atmosphere of a single family.
