Vaccination point operates on bases of Mogilevliftmash enterprise, financial support provided

Meanwhile, immunization continues in Belarus. The vaccine against Covid-19 can be done not only in outpatient clinics. Field brigades are working. Mogilevliftmash is one of the largest, export-oriented enterprises, specializing on elevators. The package of contracts has long been compiled and the schedule is jam-packed. Therefore, the leadership reacted to vaccination with understanding. The incentive from the company is material support.

Many enterprises adopted incentives for getting vaccinated. Grodno Azot, MTZ, Borisov plant of medical products and other large enterprises pay up to 100 dollars to the vaccinated employees. There are enterprises where almost all the staff was vaccinated.

