3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Mikhail Rusy, Chairman of Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic on straight line today
Today Belarusians will be able to ask questions to the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic on Regional Policy and Local Self-Government. Mikhail Rusy will hold a direct telephone line at the Council of the Republic. Calls will be accepted from 11 am to 1 pm.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All