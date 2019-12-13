EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Mikhail Rusy, Chairman of Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic on straight line today

Today Belarusians will be able to ask questions to the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic on Regional Policy and Local Self-Government. Mikhail Rusy will hold a direct telephone line at the Council of the Republic. Calls will be accepted from 11 am to 1 pm.

