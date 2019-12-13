The national patriotic rally "Symbol of Unity" continues its journey across the country. The patriots are visiting the iconic places of Belarus. They observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the heroes and laid flowers in Lenin Square in Postavy.





Such events show the movement and development, aspirations and wishes for the future, not only by all three branches of government, but also by some political parties, public associations and ideology institutions of our state.





On September 8, the column will start in Vitebsk and pass through the historical places of the region: the memorial in Liozno, the common grave in Beshenkovichi, "The Walk of Heroes" in Senno, the monument "Liberation" in Tolochin. The motor rally will finish in Orsha. The main goal of the marathon is to unite the Belarusians within the framework of the Year of the National Unity Day.