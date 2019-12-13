EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Allied Resolve 2022 military demonstrate high level of combat training at five testing ranges

The military exercise «Allied Resolve 2022" continues in Belarus. The air defense units, Russian Marines and mechanized units of our country's armed forces practiced in repulsion of enemy air strikes at the training ground near Baranovichi. The servicemen launched Igla and Strela-10 surface-to-air missile systems. They also fired from tanks, armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All