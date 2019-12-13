3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Allied Resolve 2022 military demonstrate high level of combat training at five testing ranges
The military exercise «Allied Resolve 2022" continues in Belarus. The air defense units, Russian Marines and mechanized units of our country's armed forces practiced in repulsion of enemy air strikes at the training ground near Baranovichi. The servicemen launched Igla and Strela-10 surface-to-air missile systems. They also fired from tanks, armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All