People in Belarusian churches hold memorial services and pay tribute to their ancestors in cemeteries on Tuesday after Quasimodo
On May 3, the Orthodox world celebrates Tuesday after Quasimodo, a day of remembrance of the deceased. The holiday symbolizes the joy of the resurrection of Christ. On this day it is customary to visit the graves of relatives and bring them in order. They lay flowers and light candles at the burial sites. Special significance is given to praying for the deceased in churches and chapels. On Tuesday after Quasimodo, it is important for the faithful to be restrained, to keep peace and quiet in their hearts. Note that in Belarus, in contrast to many countries, this holiday is traditionally an official non-working day.
It is equally important to observe the rules of safety and public order in cemeteries. It is forbidden to burn trash after cleaning graves, and it is best not to leave lamps burning.
