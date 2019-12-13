3.42 RUB
Remains of 14 soldiers and 11 inscribed medallions found during excavations near Buinichi
The remains of 14 soldiers who died during the defense of Mogilev in the summer of 1941, as well as 11 registered medallions were found by the “Memory Watch”, a joint search expedition of the historical and patriotic club “Vikkru” and the 52nd separate specialized battalion of the Ministry of Defense. Excavations at the site of fierce battles took place in the vicinity of Buinich, as well as in the villages of Tishovka, Zatishie and Prisna. Several items of soldiers were found. Now they are looking for their relatives. The search team succeeded in establishing the places of battles thanks to aerial photographs of 1941.
