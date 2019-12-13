Animals continue to die on borders because of barbed fence

During the day, an elk and a roe deer died on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border. In the morning, two corpses of wild animals were found at once by the border patrol at the section of Lida border guard unit. In the first case, a moose was entangled in the concertina wire. The animal tried to cross the border from the Lithuanian to the Belarusian side. Due to the deep wounds left by the barricade, the animal lost a lot of blood and died. In the second case, a roe deer got into the Lithuanian barbed wire. The animal could not be saved either.