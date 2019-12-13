3.39 RUB
DDoS attacks on athletes.by
This state of affairs does not suit someone very much. According to the technical support service of this Internet resource, DDOS-attacks are being conducted on site athletes.by! That has led to interruptions in the work of the site, which is already being dealt with by employees of other departments. Initially, the attackers tried to gain access to the administrative part of the site in order to change its appearance. After they failed to achieve this, cybercriminals started attacks. Now the site displays about 2 500 signatures. But, in fact, there are already many more signatures. Now they are being processed and will be loaded soon.
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
