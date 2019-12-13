How many terms can a President be elected? Karpenko about innovations in Electoral Code

Chairman of the Central Election Commission Igor Karpenko spoke about the innovations of the updated Electoral Code.



"Changes and amendments to the Basic Law of our country imply the need for adjustments, including the Electoral Code. During the work on the election law, there were interdepartmental meetings with the participation of regional authorities and dialogues with the election organizers and members of election commissions. The National Centre of Legislation and Legal Research together with the Central Election Commission prepared a bill on amending the Electoral Code, "- said Igor Karpenko.



The norms of the electoral legislation are brought in line with the Constitution. Thus, the age qualification for the presidency was raised to 40 years and the residency qualification to 20 years, a maximum of two terms, during which a person can be elected president, was established. The right to vote was granted to persons who are under custodial restraint. A separate section has been added to the Code, which defines the procedure for electing delegates to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly from local Councils of Deputies and civil society. Procedures for declaring elections of the President, members of the Council of the Republic, deputies of the House of Representatives unconstitutional or illegitimate are regulated.



"The terms of electoral procedures were adjusted. The term for accreditation of national observers before the day of early voting was shortened. The terms of the elections to the Council of the Republic, which will be organized after the single day of voting by the deputies of the local councils of the new 29th convocation, were also optimized taking into account the opinion of the regions," noted the CEC chairman. The draft law incorporates the norms, reflecting the experience of election campaigns. So, there won't be polling stations for voting abroad, which is connected with the negative experience of election campaigns because of an unfavorable epidemiological situation, absence of the necessary conditions for safety of workers of foreign establishments and citizens and reduction of the number of employees of diplomatic services".



In connection with the forthcoming single day of voting the project changed the system of election commissions: it was proposed not to form district and district commissions in Minsk for the election of deputies of regional and Minsk city councils. Their functions will be delegated to 110 constituency commissions on the election of deputies to the House of Representatives. This will make it possible to avoid forming 360 commissions, use the human resources rationally and reduce budget spending on funding the elections. The number of members of district, city, rural commissions was reduced. This will reduce the cost of their maintenance, will lead to a fair redistribution of duties among all members of the commission. The number of members of precinct commissions remains the same (5-19 people).



In order to ensure uniform approaches to procedural issues it is proposed to cancel the turnout threshold for the elections of deputies to the House of Representatives, by analogy with local council elections.



"The number of voter signatures needed to nominate a candidate for a local council of deputies is changed: 1% of voters residing in a given constituency, but not less than 10 signatures. This approach will increase the guarantees of the principle of equal participation in the elections," added the CEC chairman. While working on changes to the Electoral Code, the issue of introducing information and communication technologies in the electoral process was also studied. At the same time it is proposed to use the data from the population register when drawing up voter's lists, which will simplify and accelerate the process of drawing up the lists and subsequently contribute to the creation and use of the voter's register. The work on automation of workplaces of members of election commissions will be continued".



"At the moment we plan to discuss the innovations of the Electoral Code with representatives of public associations and political parties, including in the regions. Besides, on October 28 we will hold a session of the CEC, where we will also discuss all these issues", - said Igor Karpenko.



