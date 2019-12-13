Flag of XXXI Slavianski Bazaar international forum hoisted in Vitebsk

The long-awaited and everyone's favorite festival has officially started. Elena Spiridovich reminded the spectators by name all the triumphators of "Bazaar" who had ever won in Vitebsk since 1992. The mission to raise the flag in the sky was bestowed upon the winner of the first degree at last year's children's competition Belarusian Konstantin Mazurkevich and Grand Prix winner of the contest of junior performers Rukhia from Kazakhstan.



Anatoly Yarmolenko and band "Syabry" became the winners of the special prize of the President "Through Art to Peace and Mutual Understanding" this year. The opening ceremony of the new star will take place tomorrow at the Stars Square.



