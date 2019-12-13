Dynamo Stadium to open football fanzone for Euro-2021

Minsk Dynamo Stadium is getting ready for the European Football Championship. During the continental forum the sports facility will turn into one big comfortable fanzone. They are expecting 5.5-6 thousand fans, who will be able to comfortably accommodate on the green areas and tracks. In case of bad weather all those present will be able to take shelter in the stadium stands. Food courts will be available as well. Accommodation for football fans will be arranged in compliance with all anti-COVID measures.