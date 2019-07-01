Closing ceremony of II European Games takes place at Dinamo Stadium

The sports forum in our country has been officially completed. The closing ceremony last evening gathered not only 22 thousand spectators in the stands of the national stadium, but also millions fans at the screens. TV channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 5 broadcast the event live.

The closing ceremony was also attended by Vladimir Putin, which once again underlines: Minsk and Moscow work as a team. Next to the presidents of Belarus and Russia there other important guests, the leader of Armenia Armen Sargsyan and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan. A good example of the fact that big sport, like big politics, is beyond the borders. And Belarus is always glad to guests from anywhere in the world.