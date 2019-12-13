Photo exhibition timed to 75th anniversary of MTZ opens at Traktorny Zavod subway station

Minsk Tractor Plant will produce more than 36,000 vehicles by the end of the year - many models are in demand in the capital's housing and communal services. A 4 million Belarusian tractor will leave the MTZ assembly line this autumn. This was announced today at the grand opening of the photo exhibition at Traktorny Zavod subway station timed to the 75th anniversary of the company. The chronicle covers the entire history of the domestic engineering flagship. These are workers, engineers, test drivers, and of course the tractors themselves.