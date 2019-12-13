EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Photo exhibition timed to 75th anniversary of MTZ opens at Traktorny Zavod subway station

Minsk Tractor Plant will produce more than 36,000 vehicles by the end of the year - many models are in demand in the capital's housing and communal services. A 4 million Belarusian tractor will leave the MTZ assembly line this autumn. This was announced today at the grand opening of the photo exhibition at Traktorny Zavod subway station timed to the 75th anniversary of the company. The chronicle covers the entire history of the domestic engineering flagship. These are workers, engineers, test drivers, and of course the tractors themselves.

The exposition will be available to passengers of Minsk subway until the end of September. The anniversary of MTZ will be celebrated in late May. Everyone will be able to learn even more about the work of the holding and see the shops. On May 30, Minsk Tractor Plant will hold an open day.

