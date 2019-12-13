3.42 RUB
First rehearsal with TV cameras held on stage of X-Factor show in Belarus
The first rehearsal before the live broadcast of the X-Factor show was held in Belarus. Tomorrow, the finalists will have their first dress rehearsal before the live broadcast, have meetings with the star coaches, as well as the first collective interview. Follow the preparations in the news editions as well as in the official accounts of the project on social networks.
