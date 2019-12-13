PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
First rehearsal with TV cameras held on stage of X-Factor show in Belarus

The first rehearsal before the live broadcast of the X-Factor show was held in Belarus. Tomorrow, the finalists will have their first dress rehearsal before the live broadcast, have meetings with the star coaches, as well as the first collective interview. Follow the preparations in the news editions as well as in the official accounts of the project on social networks.

