Integration exercise "Zapad-21" continues in territory of Belarus and Russia

The integration exercise "Zapad-21" continues in the territory of Belarus and Russia. Night landing, air combat, and sea coast defense - these were the scenarios the military practiced on September 13 at the training ranges. And today, special operations forces will conduct much larger maneuvers. 20 IL-76 aircrafts of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia will perform a day landing. The units will occupy strategic facilities and practice sabotage tasks behind the lines of a conventional enemy.