3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Integration exercise "Zapad-21" continues in territory of Belarus and Russia
The integration exercise "Zapad-21" continues in the territory of Belarus and Russia. Night landing, air combat, and sea coast defense - these were the scenarios the military practiced on September 13 at the training ranges. And today, special operations forces will conduct much larger maneuvers. 20 IL-76 aircrafts of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia will perform a day landing. The units will occupy strategic facilities and practice sabotage tasks behind the lines of a conventional enemy.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All