Remains of 12 soldiers killed during Great Patriotic War reburied at Lenino Memorial

The events of the fall of 1943 were remembered today in Lenino. During the Great Patriotic War a major battle to liberate Goretsky District from the Nazi invaders took place here. It took the lives of thousands of defenders of the homeland, including the soldiers of the Polish infantry division named after Tadeusz Kosciuszko, who stood shoulder to shoulder with the Soviet soldiers to the death. There was a moment of silence for the public representatives (including representatives of the Polish Embassy in Belarus) honored the victims of the war at the memorials.



We are very grateful to the residents, local authorities, society for not forgetting, for taking care of these graves. You can see what condition they are in and we are all very happy.



A requiem meeting with reburial of remains of 12 soldiers was held at Lenino Memorial dedicated to the military cooperation during the Great Patriotic War. They were found by the 52nd Specialized Battalion of Belarusian Armed Forces during the exploratory expedition on the battlefield. At the common grave, the fallen heroes were honored with a moment of silence.



Today, the participants of the meeting have visited the museum of military cooperation, where the documents and rarities of the war years are kept, noting the importance of preserving peace today.



