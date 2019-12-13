New groups of migrants continue to arrive at refugee camp on Belarusian-Polish border

The situation is still difficult at the border. New groups of migrants continue to arrive at the camp. The Belarusian side is doing everything possible to help people with food and heating. An ambulance is on duty in the camp.

The day on the Belarusian-Polish border turned out to be relatively calm, unlike the night when beaten migrants were found. We have not been able to communicate with the victims so far. The investigation group is working with them right now.

A 4-year-old child was also injured by the Polish border guards today. Gas was splashed in his face.

It is clear that the child does not pose any danger. However, the Polish border guards are having fun this way, which is a pure manifestation of fascism.

It should be noted that another humanitarian aid from Belarus arrived at the refugee camp in the afternoon. Since there are many children, women asked for milk. Sausages, canned food are among the products.

There are a large number of representatives of the Belarusian media, bloggers, and leaders of public opinion at the Belarusian-Polish border. However, the Polish authorities do not let the media to the border area, so as not to escalate the conflict in the Polish society.