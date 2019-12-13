PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Number of transactions on the universal commodity exchange rises

Trading volumes and transactions on the universal commodity exchange increased by 5%, as compared to the same period last year. Around a quarter of the commodity turnover on the exchange was generated by export transactions. The most demanded products abroad are Belarusian lumber, rapeseed oil and dairy products. Representatives of the exchange note that today the products are ready to be purchased in the Baltic States and several Eastern European countries.

