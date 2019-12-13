PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Criminal case for desecration of state symbols initiated against Vitebsk businessman

Vitebsk businessman was detained for desecration of the state flag. A criminal case has been filed against the man. According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday-Sunday night and was recorded by a video surveillance camera. The detainee is 38 years old, and he was drunk that evening. He noticed the flag on the way home and decided to rip it off for some reason. Now he is involved in a criminal case.

