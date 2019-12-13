PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Minister of Transport and Communications Alexey Avramenko to answer citizens' questions today

Work with citizens' appeals continues in Belarus. In January, questions can be asked to heads of government agencies.

Minister of Transport and Communications Alexey Avramenko will respond to citizen's appeals today.

Meetings are also scheduled for January 22, 27, and 29. Receptions will be held by appointment.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All