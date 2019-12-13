3.42 RUB
Additional funds to be allocated from state budget for restoration of reclaimed land
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree № 353 "On financing costs of cultural and technical reclamation and implementation of customer functions," BelTA informed with reference to the press service of the President.
The document provides for additional allocation of funds from the national budget for cultural and technical melioration. The implementation of the decree will create conditions for the restoration of reclaimed land, as well as their additional involvement in agricultural turnover.
